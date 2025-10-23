Berhampur: Over a fortnight after advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda was gunned down by miscreants near his house in the Silk City, Berhampur Police Wednesday claimed to have cracked the gruesome murder by arresting BJD district unit president Bikram Panda and 11 others, and revealing that a Rs 50-lakh contract was made for the execution.

Initially, police arrested two youths from Bihar — Kumar Paswan and Kundan — who were reportedly brought to Berhampur by Uma Bisoi to carry out the shooting. Bisoi had arranged their stay in a rented accommodation in Alakapuri area with the help of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) corporator Malay, officers said.

The duo conducted reconnaissance for two days, but abandoned the plan after learning that Pitabas was an advocate, the accused told police. The investigation took a new turn after Malay was interrogated. According to police, two local political leaders – Bikram, a former MLA, and Pintu – had negotiated a Rs 50-lakh deal through intermediaries to eliminate Pitabas. Uma, who lived in Balipada, allegedly took Rs 11 lakh from the shooters for the job. When the Bihar youths returned home, Uma reportedly panicked and then hired two others — Kurupati and Chintu from Banthapalli — to execute the killing. The two men were housed in a rented building about 200 metres from Pitabas’ residence five days before the murder, police said. Around 10 pm October 6, Pitabas was returning home from his chamber when Kurupati and Chintu waylaid him near his house. The duo approached him and asked, “Panda Babu, how are you?” Before Pitabas could respond, Kurupati allegedly took out a gun and fired at his chest. As Pitabas collapsed, the duo sped away on a motorcycle toward Shikulapalli canal via Lochapada and Gunthunti. Police said they hid their clothes, helmets, and two firearms under a bush near the canal before heading towards Tangi–Chandpur on National Highway-16 via Purushottampur and Huma. They left the bike by the roadside and took a bus to Bhubaneswar, later travelling to Puri, where they reunited with their associate Uma at a lodge. Chintu later boarded a train from Khurda to Bangalore, while shooter Kurupati and Uma travelled to Jeypore in Koraput, where they stayed at a farmhouse.

During interrogation, both confessed that the farmhouse belonged to an acquaintance of Bikram and Malay, with whom they shared close ties. Kurupati and Uma later fled to Ranchi and switched off their mobile phones to evade detection. Police later arrested Chintu from Bangalore and continued the investigation based on the interrogation. Poll drubbing motive Investigations have revealed that one of the key motives behind the murder of Pitabas was the electoral defeat of Bikram.

According to police, Bikram reportedly blamed Pitabas for his loss in 2024 general election from Gopalpur Assembly constituency. In addition, a petition had been filed in the Orissa High Court alleging that current Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar, had submitted a false affidavit. The legal expenses related to this petition were jointly borne by Bikram and Pintu, investigators said. Police added that Bikram believed that if the court accepted the petition and ordered a byelection for Berhampur Assembly seat, he could become MLA and Pintu will be the Mayor of BeMC. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said evidence suggests that Bikram and Pintu had given Rs 11 lakh as an advance for murder of Pitabas.

Six teams

Following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Berhampur Police formed six teams to investigate the high-profile murder.

70 CCTVs scanned

The police collected the footage from at least 70 CCTVs installed along the route taken by Pitabas, between his chamber and the crime scene.

Call records

The police examined the call detail records (CDRs) of Pitabas and all the accused to conclude.

Plea for capital punishment

Pitabas’ wife, Susmita Panda, has requested the CM to ensure capital punishment for the culprits. “He had a noble heart and always open help others. I demand the culprits be hanged,” said a grieving Susmita.