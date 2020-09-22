Bhubaneswar: In a bid to augment tourist footfall in Odisha, the state government has lined up projects for development of tourism destinations like Sun temple in Konark, Barabati Fort in Cuttack and Hirakud dam in Sambalpur.

The Works department has submitted a detailed plan to Finance department seeking fund under 15th Finance Commission Grant. The department has planned spend Rs 200 crore each for development of the three popular tourism sites.

The government has planned to execute two plans – Transportation Plan worth Rs 50 crore and Konark Heritage core Area Redevelopment Plan worth Rs 150 crore – for preservation of the Sun temple and development of its surroundings.

The existing road connecting Chandrabhaga beach with Kakatpur junction in Konark and Konark ring road has been proposed to be expanded and made 6-lane. This road will help provide better access to Sun temple as well as Chandrabhaga beach. The total length of this road is 7.93 km and a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for the same. The estimated project cost is Rs 50 crore, official sources said.

Similarly, the government has also planned to build an entrance plaza to the Sun temple and adjoining Haat which would accommodate existing shops and information centre. This area would be under wi-fi network and digitally enabled, the sources said.

The existing urban Haat at Konark will be redeveloped and street will be pedestrianise. The light house and Jayadev garden will also be developed with public amenities.

Besides, eco-tourism site inside the sanctuary adjoining the temple will be developed that will include provisioning of jungle safari and creating forest and nature trails.

Similarly, major projects planned for renovation of Barabati Fort area in Cuttack include construction of a bridge over the moat to give access to the fort from the west side. Some other projects include providing water-based activities such as providing boating facility, pathways, food court and laser shows/musical fountain etc have been planned.

For development of Hirakud area, the government has planned to build a high-level bridge over Mahanadi river connecting Burla town to Hirakud town with an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore. Along with this, facilities for water sport activities, hotels and resorts, tourist facilities, entertainment activities have been planned near the dam with an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

Besides, the Works department has sought another Rs 150 core for construction of a high-level bridge over Indravati river near Kenduguda in Nabarangpur district.