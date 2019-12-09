Baripada: A mobile blood collection vehicle given by State Blood Transfusion Council and Department of Health and Family Welfare to Baripada blood bank has been standing stationary at the blood bank here, exposing how serious the administrative officials are in delivering health services to common people.

The objective behind giving such mobile blood collection vehicles to seven blood banks in the state including the Baripada one is to collect blood from such areas where there are problems in putting up blood donation camps. The prime object is none should die due to the unavailability of blood.

With the vehicle bought at Rs 70 lakh standing idle at the Baripada blood bank since November, the purpose has suffered a setback.

This fully air-conditioned vehicle is equipped with facilities to collect blood simultaneously from two people. Investigations revealed that the vehicle reached Baripada blood bank in the month of November. It has not been put to use because its registration has not been done yet. “The apprehension of costly machines going out of order for not being used for a long time cannot be ruled out,” observed some local people.

They demanded that the health department should get the vehicle registered as soon as possible and make best use of it.

When contacted, blood bank officials said required documents for registration of the vehicle have been deposited with the regional transport office (RTO).

