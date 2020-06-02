New Delhi: The Union government has approved Rs 812 crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims at providing tap connections to every household in the state for the 2020-21 financial year.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the allocation is a significant jump from last year’s allocation of Rs 297 crore.

“Out of 81 lakh rural households in the state, the state government has planned to provide 16.21 lakh water connections in 2020-21. The state is planning 100 per cent household tap connections by the year 2024. Priority is being given to 100 per cent coverage of villages in water scarce areas, quality-affected areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna villages, villages in aspirational districts and SC/ ST dominated habitations,” the ministry said.

The ministry further stated that a roadmap has been prepared for effective implementation of Village Action Plan (VAP) with active participation of rural community. The state government will start engaging self help groups (SHGs) and voluntary organisations for community mobilisation.

The Centre has also advised the state for taking up water supply works in villages to provide household tap connections, which will help in practicing social distancing, and will additionally help local people get employment opportunities and boost rural economy.

The ministry said that a lot of migrants, who have returned to the state, could be utilised in water supply related works especially plumbing, fitting, water conservation works, etc. in every village to ensure sufficient ground water availability leading to water security, water availability for agriculture and most importantly will help in provision of drinking water to every rural household as per the objective of Jal Jeevan Mission.