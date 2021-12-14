Rajnagar: The sea beach and eco tourism in Bhitarkanika area under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara are all se to get a boost. A sum of Rs 97.52 lakh will be utilised for the development of rest rooms in Bhitarkanika and renovation of Gupti ghat and Khola ghat and the jetty at Habalikhati.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of Bhitarkanika Eco Development and Eco Tourism Society (Beach) held at the office of the Rajnagar district forest officer. The meeting focused on various projects to attract tourists from abroad.

The society also discussed ensuring financial help through EPF to staff engaged for the beach maintenance.

A representative of private boat owners operating their vessels to ferry tourists to Gupti, Danganmala, and Khola area took part in the meeting. He said that the tourists who would come to Bhitarkanika eco retreat should be allowed to be ferried through Gupti ghat to Bhitarkanika park, so that boat owners can also gain financially and make up for their losses incurred during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

RCCF Manoj Kumar Mohapatra accepted the suggestion and said that he would talk to the DFO on how private boat operators and staff can be engaged to help the tourists.