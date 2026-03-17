Bhubaneswar: Congress Party leader Ramachandra Kadam has written to the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly seeking action against three party MLAs for alleged cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

Kadam requested a change in the seating arrangement of the three legislators in the House following their suspension from the party. He also sought action against them under the anti-defection law.

The MLAs are Dasharathi Gamango, Ramesh Jena and Sophia Firdous, who allegedly defied the party whip and cross-voted during the election. The Indian National Congress has since suspended them.

The party said disciplinary action has been initiated against the three under the provisions of the Tenth Schedule.

Meanwhile, Odisha PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das alleged “horse-trading” influenced the cross-voting and said the party may move the Supreme Court of India if required.