Bhubaneswar: Irregularities surfaced in the Congress during the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, with three party MLAs defying the whip and engaging in cross-voting, prompting disciplinary action.

The Congress suspended Dasarathi Gamango, Ramesh Jena and Sofia Firdous from the party for violating the party directive. The action was taken under provisions of the anti-defection law (Tenth Schedule), party leaders said.

The development comes despite efforts by the state Congress leadership to ensure unity among its legislators ahead of the polls. The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president had brought together 14 party MLAs along with CPI(M) legislator Laxman Munda. Eight Congress MLAs were taken to Bengaluru to prevent poaching attempts, while six others remained in Odisha.

Of those who stayed back, three MLAs allegedly defied the party’s instructions, leading to disciplinary action.

Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das accused the trio of betraying the party. He claimed that Ramesh Jena had assured him of supporting the party’s decision, but later went back on his word.

“He has deceived the party and jeopardised his own political future,” Das said.

Referring to Sofia Firdous, he said she had a promising future but had taken the wrong path. Das also alleged that Dasarathi Gamango had betrayed the party.

The Congress leader said the party would write to the Speaker seeking the disqualification of the three MLAs and, if required, approach the Supreme Court.

He also took a swipe at the legislators, saying they appear “like lions” before the media but behave like “rats and goats” in action, alleging they were easily influenced.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Ramchandra Kadam alleged that horse-trading played a role in the cross-voting, leading to a violation of party norms by the MLAs.