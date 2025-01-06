Rajesh Mohanty, OP

Rourkela: The three key public institutions — Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), Rourkela Smart City Limited, and Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) — are going to execute several development projects worth around Rs105 crore in and around the Steel City.

This was revealed by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rourkela, Ashutosh Kulkarni, who heads all three institutions as well as the Rourkela administrative district.

Kulkarni shared that during July and August, he and his team addressed over 500 public grievances through various meetings held across the city. The primary concerns raised by residents revolved around drainage, streetlights, roads, and drinking water. He claimed that most of these issues have been resolved.

“This year, the RMC plans to invest over `105 crore in more than 500 projects, with special emphasis on new wards in Fertiliser Township, Jagda, and Jhartarang. Additionally, improvement in drainage, streetlights, and roads in Bhanda Tola, Tanty Tola, Buru Tola, Singh Tola, Nadi Tola, Balijori, and JK Nagar are also being prioritised,” Kulkarni said.

Of the 52 primary and upper primary schools under RMC, 10 schools will undergo modernisation. New buildings will be constructed in seven schools after demolishing the old ones. “We have allocated `7 crore for this initiative,” Kulkarni added.

On housing for economically weaker sections (EWS), the ADM said, “500 flats are being constructed for slum dwellers from Mantola, BPUT Basti, and other areas in Chhend. The relocation process has begun, and we aim to complete it by the end of February.” Furthermore, he stated, “The RMC’s planning and enforcement team has issued notices to 60 illegal buildings and stern action will be taken against the offenders.”

About road development projects, “A road is being constructed from TCI to IDCO Gate at a cost of Rs4 crore. Additionally, the sewerage systems in Jagda, Sakti Nagar, Jhirpani, and Koel Nagar are under active consideration, and updates will follow soon.”

A new market complex with provisions for 400 vendors will be built to serve TISCO Hill, Kalinga Vihar, and Pradhan Palli. “The Balughat Wholesale Market project, which has been long pending, will also commence soon. NAPCONS will conduct a survey for this project shortly,” Kulkarni added.

He further mentioned that NSPCL would set up a post-mortem centre, and work on the COD waste processing plant and animal cremation facility would begin soon, with tendering processes already underway. “The waste disposal area near BPUT will also be cleared shortly,” he said.

Modernisation of Rourkela Bus Stand will begin soon. “Our target is to complete the ICCC surveillance system, tribal museum, a large recreational park, and the planetarium within the next three months,” Kulkarni concluded.

PNN