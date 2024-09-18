Bhubaneswar: Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has signed an agreement with M/s Balmer Lawrie to augment steel dispatch. The pact was signed for the provision of three dedicated BFNS 22.9 rakes on a lease and operate basis, for steel transport over distances exceeding 1,000 km. With this new agreement, RSP’s fleet will now include nine BFNS 22.9 LSFTO rakes, which will contribute approximately 30 per cent to the total wagon supply for steel dispatch. The pact was signed by the representatives from RSP and M/s Balmer Lawrie in the presence of B Palai, CGM incharge (Iron), RSP, and senior officers of both organisations last week.

It is noteworthy that the dedicated LSFTO rakes will play a pivotal role in transporting RSP’s high-quality steel from plant to customers, ensuring a streamlined and efficient supply chain connecting all rail terminals across Indian Railways, including SAIL terminals. In the customised wagons, load adjustment can be planned better to reduce dead freight. The number of dispatchable steel rakes will increase leading to additional sales turnover of the company. The inbuilt lashing mechanism will reduce the loading, metal saddle and lashing cost substantially, while the use of wooden dunnage will be completely eliminated thereby reducing the carbon footprints, RSP sources said.