Rourkela: The manager of Instrumentation department of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) met watery grave after he accidentally fell into Pitamahal dam under Kuanrmunda tehsil in Sundargarh district. The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Jena, 32. He lived with his parents, wife, and two-year-old daughter in Sector 5 here. Biswajit had gone to Pitamahal dam with his two friends.

During sightseeing, his legs slipped and he fell into the dam. His friends tried to rescue him, but in vain. On being informed, local firefighters reached the spot and fished out the body. Brahmani Tarang police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.