Rourkela: Director in Charge (DIC) of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Atanu Bhowmick, had an interaction with the local media here at the Indo German Club where he discussed modernisation plans and other issues related to the steel behemoth. Bhowmik informed that SAIL chairman Amarendu Prakash had recently met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the two had discussed ways and means to make RSP more competitive in the steel industry. “The chief minister has agreed to our modernisation proposals for RSP,” stated Bhowmik. The DIC was asked about resettlement plans for families that will be displaced due to RSP’s modernisation.

“All families residing in Barkani will be suitably resettled and for that the state government will extend us support,” Bhowmik informed. He added that RSP is committed to protecting the environment and reducing the carbon footprint in the coming days. “The new technologies that will be implemented in RSP will significantly reduce the carbon footprint,” Bhowmik said. Bhowmik was quick to point out that RSP is fully committed to tackle the dengue menace that has hit the town. He also added that the number of dengue cases have reduced considerably in the past few days. He pointed out that the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) is fully geared up to tackle the disease. Talking about the development of the captive township Bhowmik said, “This is in the planning stage and you will see results very soon. We will also repair the roads that are in bad condition.