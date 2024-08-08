Bhubaneswar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday arrived here on a five-day visit to Odisha during which he will attend several in-house meetings.

Bhagwat arrived here at about 1.20 pm at Biju Patnaik International Airport. He then went to the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in the Mancheswar area of the city where he will stay for the day.

He is slated to visit the pilgrim town of Puri August 9. Besides offering prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple, he will also visit Gobardhan Peeth and meet Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

The RSS chief August 10 and 11, will attend a meeting of top national functionaries of the organisation in Puri.

After attending programmes, he is scheduled to leave Odisha August 12, senior RSS functionary Sumanta Kumar Panda said.

Panda said there will be no public programme during the RSS chief’s visit to the state.

PTI