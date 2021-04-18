Bhubaneswar: To control the spread of COVID-19 through Kumbh Mela returnees, the state government Saturday made RT-PCR test mandatory for devotees returning from the Mela in Haridwar.

The details of the people, who have registered with Uttarakhand government for participating in Kumbh Mela, has been shared with the collectors and municipal commissioners.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has advised all collectors and municipal commissioners to contact all the returnees and find out the location, travel plan and advise them to get their RT-PCR tests done before boarding the train and flight to Odisha.

“All such persons must be personally tracked, their health condition monitored. All of them shall be directed to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home or in cluster Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs). They must be compulsorily RT-PCR tested,” government told the collectors.

If symptoms are noticed, they will be immediately attended. The ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been directed to visit them regularly and monitor their health.

All such persons have to voluntarily self isolate themselves and report to local administration and health authorities. The collectors and municipal commissioners were further asked to report to Health department and SRC office on this issue on a daily basis.

PNN