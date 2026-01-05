Berhampur: Ganjam transport department jumped into action mode and conducted breathalyser tests on the drivers of ‘Ama Bus’ service run by CRUT (Capital Region Urban Transport) in Berhampur Sunday.

Documents related to the buses were also verified by the authorities, Ganjam RTO Debasis Swain informed. Acting on the orders of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the State Transport Authority, an enforcement squad, led by Swain along with Junior MVI Tarakanta Nanda and other officials, cracked down on drunken driving through breathalyser tests in Haldiapadar bus terminal near Berhampur.

The inspection was conducted in the wake of death of a person in an accident involving ‘Ama Bus’ at Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar Saturday. RTO Swain further informed that the checking of drunken driving, vehicle fitness and other parameters for all the vehicles including the CRUT buses and drivers shall be intensified in the coming days.