Bhubaneswar: Clarifying doubts raised by some transport officials, state Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda has issued a circular asking all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to accept application for learner’s licence (LL), driving licence (DL) and registration of vehicles irrespective of the residence of the applicant.

There is doubt among some of RTOs that a person applying for grant of LL, DL and registration of vehicle is required to produce address proof to the effect that he is residing within the jurisdiction of the RTO concerned. “Such conception of the RTOs is wrong which is contrary to provisions of the statute,” Panda said in the circular.

“As per MV Act, 1988, any person who is not otherwise disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence, can apply to any licensing authority in the state in which he ordinarily resides or carries on business or in which the school or establishment from where he/she intends to receive driving training of a motor vehicle is situated for issue of LL,” the circular said.

Similarly, it said, any vehicle owner can register his/her vehicle with any registering authority in the state in whose jurisdiction he has the residence or place of business where the vehicle is normally kept.

However, the applicant is required to file documents showing proof of residence that he is residing or has place of business in Odisha.

According to official sources in the State Transport Authority (STA), all the RTOs have issued 3.51 lakh LLs during September and October 2019, which is more than the number of LLs issued in the year 2018. The government has issued only 3.48 lakh LLs across the state throughout 2018.

During September and October 2018, only 52,000 LLs were issued and thus the issue of LLs has jumped more than six times as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During last two months, RTO Bhubaneswar-I has issued 35,000 LLs followed by Ganajm—23,000, Bhubaneswar-II, 20,000, Cuttack—18,000 and Balasore–13,000. About 10 lakh online PUC certificates have been issued to the vehicles in last two months.