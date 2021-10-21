Los Angeles: Actor Ruby Rose has levelled allegations of heavy-handedness and inappropriate behaviour against the producers of The CW drama “Batwoman” and their co-star Dougray Scott more than a year after their exit from the superhero series, saying they were forced to leave the show by the management.

Responding to their claims, Warner Bros Television, the studio behind “Batwoman”, confirmed while the actor was fired from the series it was the result of an internal probe into “multiple complaints about workplace behavior” against the actor.

The Australian actor, who identifies as genderfluid, shared a series of posts on their Instagram Story Wednesday to ‘name and shame’ the channel, “Batwoman” showrunner Caroline Dries, and Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you,” they wrote.

Rose, who was the first lesbian live-action superhero on TV, exited the series in a shock announcement in May 2020. They played the title role of Kate Kane/Batwoman in the first season of the show.

At the time of their exit, the actor had called the decision to leave a “difficult” one.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose had said.

The actor, however, did not reveal the reasons behind their exit, but had expressed their gratitude to show’s producers Berlanti, Schechter and Dries for “this incredible opportunity”.

There were reports that Rose was not happy with the long hours required on the show, which led to some friction on the sets.

Now on their Instagram Story, the actor included footage of their surgery that they had for a stunt injury they had suffered and alleged they were forced to return to work by former head of Warner Bros TV Peter Roth.

Rose claimed Roth threatened them into returning by claiming they would cost the production “millions” and that “the whole crew and cast would be fired.”

The actor also accused Roth of inappropriate behaviour with a claim that he had asked women to steam his pants while he was wearing them, and alleged he had Rose investigated by a private investigator after they left the series.

Rose also claimed that Scott, who played their father on the show, was abusive to women and even hurt a female stunt double.

The actor also detailed what they described as unsafe working conditions on-set, including serious injuries to a “Batwoman” crew member who received “third degree burns over his whole body” during production.

“I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down,” Rose wrote.

In their response, Warner Bros Television dismissed Rose’s comments as “revisionist history”, adding the studio exercised its right not to renew Rose’s contract for season two of “Batwoman” in light of the actor’s alleged misbehaviour on set.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” Warner Bros Television said in a statement as shared by Deadline.

Scott said his former co-star Rose’s side of the story is “entirely made up”.

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened,” Scott said in a separate statement.

On Rose’s accusations against Roth, a source close to the production of “Batwoman” said the claims were “slanderous and unfounded”. Roth, a respected veteran TV executive, retired last year.

After Rose’s departure, Javicia Leslie signed on to play the title role ahead of season two, although not the same character as Kate Kane. Leslie plays Ryan Wilder, who takes on the mantle of Batwoman.

Wallis Day joined the show midway through season two as an “altered version” of Kate, who suffered injuries in a plane crash at the start of the season.

PTI