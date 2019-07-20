Bhubaneswar: Non-submission of audit report of state funded universities in the Assembly in last 20 years triggered uproarious scenes in the House today forcing Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to adjourn twice.

The issue was raised by Congress legislature party leader Narashingh Mishra during the zero hour and Congress members trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans disrupting the proceedings.

The Speaker was forced to adjourn the house twice first from 11:55am till 12:50pm and again from 12:52pm till 3:00pm due to the protest by the Congress members.

Mishra alleged that Naveen Patnaik government which has been ruling the state for the last 20 years has become non-functional and there are serious allegations of corruption against the government.

He said as per the Odisha Universities Act 1989 the accounts of the Universities shall be audited once in a year and the audit report should be tabled in the House. But during the last 20 years the audit report has not been tabled even for a single year.

Mishra said more than 25 universities including private ones are now operating under various departments of the state and alleged that huge amount of money is suspected to have been misappropriated.

He urged the Speaker to either call all the Ministers concerned to apprise the House about the situation or adjourn the house and convene an all-party meeting to discuss as how to protect the interest of the state as far as Higher Education is concerned.

As the Speaker did not concede to the demand the Congress members rushed to the well demanding a ruling on the presentation of the audit report and disrupting the proceedings.

Finding it difficult to conduct the business of the House smoothly anymore, the Speaker adjourned the House from 11:55am till 12:50pm. There was no change in the situation after the House reassembled after the adjournment. The Congress members again rushed to the well and insisted on their demand.

The Speaker again adjourned the House from 12:52pm till 3:00pm and called the Leader of Opposition, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Finance Minister, Congress Legislature party leader and government Chief Whip to his chamber to discuss and find a solution to the issue.

