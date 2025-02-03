New Delhi: Opposition MPs raised slogans in both houses of Parliament on Day 3 of the Budget session, demanding a discussion on the recent stampede during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, which claimed at least 30 lives and left over 60 injured.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticised the Opposition for disrupting proceedings during Question Hour. “Did the people of India elect you as MPs to engage in sloganeering and disrupt the House’s proceedings?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced his displeasure over the disruptions, calling it unprecedented for MPs to create chaos during an obituary reference for deceased members. He described such behaviour as “highly disrespectful.

PNN