Khurda: The Biju Gramin Bazaar Yojana (BGBY), a scheme launched by the state government to create self-employment opportunities by developing infrastructure in rural areas, has failed to meet the objectives at several blocks in Khurda district.

Locals have blamed the inefficiency of the government officials and elected people’s representatives for failure of the BGBY in Khurda district.

The rural development scheme was launched in the district here in 2004-05 financial year. The administration had spent crores of rupees to construct several market complexes at villages of all the blocks of the district.

According to sources, the authorities concerned have spent around Rs 1.17 crore for constructing 37 market complexes under BGBY in the district. However, several market complexes built under the scheme are lying unutilised in the district. Some of these abandoned structures are now being used as cowsheds while a few others are in a state of dilapidation due to lack of maintenance, sources said.

Locals claimed that anthills have come up on the verandah of a market complex built with an expenditure of Rs 4 lakh under the BGBY at Begunia. Similarly, the market complex at Kantabada panchayat under Begunia block, constructed with an expenditure of Rs 2 lakh, is being used as a cowshed by some villagers, sources added.

Moreover, a BGBY market complex at Godiapalli panchayat under Bolgarh block has been lying in a state of dilapidation. Besides, a BGBY market complex at Shamukapatna, built with an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakh, is lying unutilised for last several days. Several cracks have come up on the walls and roof of the structure, locals said.

It is learnt that all the market complexes, constructed under the BGBY in Khurda, had been handed over the respective gram panchayats for allocation of shops among the unemployed youths. The panchayat authorities were supposed to give priority to youths from SC and ST communities while allocating shops at the market complexes.

However, there were allegations that shops at some market complexes had been allocated to the relatives and friends of some influential people while overlooking the applications of some poor people.

“Several market complexes built under the BGBY have not been utilised for a day since their construction. Lakhs of rupees from the public exchequer have been wasted in the process. There is no mechanism in place for the inspection of various rural development projects,” said a social activist.