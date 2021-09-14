Purusottampur: Owing to heavy rains, the water level in Rusikulya river has starter rising in Ganjam, a report said.

Currently, the water is flowing at an elevation of 13.32 meters in the river even as there is no let-up in the low-pressure induced rain.

Officials have been asked to keep a watch on the possible flood situation. This has pressed the panic button for locals living in the riparian pockets.

Officials, meanwhile, have visited the riparian villages and advised them to shift to safer places.

Large tracts of farmlands are waterlogged, while normal life has been disrupted, reports said.