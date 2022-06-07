Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that an additional 61 US citizens have been barred from entering Moscow in response to the sanctions imposed by Washington in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are among the additional blacklisted Americans, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a brief statement Monday, the Ministry the latest move comes in retaliation for “constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business”.

Among the 61 US citizens are also US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher, among others.

The additional citizens now joins a long list of Americans banned from entering Russia, on which there were 963 names when the Russian Foreign Ministry published it on May 21, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and actor Morgan Freeman.