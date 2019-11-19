Madrid: Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev helped Russia open the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with a 3-0 victory over defending champions Croatia here Monday

World No. 17 Karen Khachanov clinched the point for Russia by fighting back to beat Croatian No.1 Borna Coric 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, after Rublev had earlier seen off Borna Gojo 6-3, 6-3.

“When you’re playing not only for yourself, but for your country, you have to fight harder and that’s exactly what I did,” said Khachanov after the match.

Khachanov and Rublev then completed the clean sweep later on Monday with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 doubles win over Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic.

Russia, who are without US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev due to exhaustion, can wrap up a place in the quarterfinals with victory over Rafael Nadal’s Spain in their second Group B tie Tuesday.

The 18 nations have been split into six groups of three at the Caja Magica, with the pool winners and two best runners-up to play in the last eight of the first edition of the revamped tournament.

The teams face off in two best-of-three-set singles matches and one doubles rubber in each tie.

Meanwhile in another match Canada claimed a 2-1 victory over well-fancied Italy to strike first in Group F.

World No. 12 Fabio Fognini slumped to a 6-7 (5-7), 5-7 defeat by Vasek Pospisil, ranked 150th, before rising star Denis Shapovalov edged out Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5).

“I’m really happy to get the win against a player like Matteo who has had such a good season,” said Shapovalov. “I always love representing my country… It’s not often you get to play as a team, so it’s amazing,” he added.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov saved three set points before snatching the first set in a tie-break, only for Berrettini to level the match in a second-set breaker. A clash without a single break of serve, was decided by another tie-break, with Shapovalov reeling off the last three points to win after two hours and 52 minutes on court.

AFP