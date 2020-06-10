New Delhi: Russia should not interfere in disputes like the current border standoff between India and China. Its mission is to be an ‘honest broker’ to prevent any use of military force. The chair of the Russian Upper House’s foreign affairs committee made such a comment Wednesday. India and China must solve their bilateral problems on their own.

Candid views

Konstantin Kosachev, the Chair of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs had another opinion to offer. He said recently US President Donald Trump has invited Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to attend an upcoming G7 summit.

Kosachev was interacting from Moscow with a group of Indian journalists here via video conferencing. Russia has asked for explanations from the US over Trump extending the G7 invitation to the four countries,” said Kosachev. However, Russia is yet to any reply informed the lawmaker.

Critical of US policies

Kosachev also hit out at the West and the US for continuing with policies of weakening competitors. He asserted that the ‘Cold War’ is far from over.

The Russian was asked about the current border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in Eastern Ladakh. Kosachev said Russia’s official position is that it keeps these bilateral disputes bilateral.

Role of honest broker

“We understand the sovereignty of India. And we also understand the sovereignty of China. I really believe Russia should not interfere in these kinds of disputes. However, our role is well required in many other situations comparable to the one you mentioned,” he said.

“Our mission is to be an honest broker. We would like to contribute to a dialogue and prevent any solutions connected with the use of military force. This is what we all the time transfer as political messages both to our Chinese and Indian friends,” added Kosachev.

Relationship with China

The senior Russian lawmaker also said his country’s relations with China are in the ‘best shape ever’.

“We have excellent relations. I believe the anti-Russian campaign in the West has additionally contributed to closer relations between Russia and China. I would like to stress that our bilateral relations are never aimed against any other country,” asserted Kosachev.

Importance of diplomacy

“Good relations between Russia and China and good relationship between Russia and India are important. It provides a good opportunity for finding solutions to problems that exist between China and India,” he said.

