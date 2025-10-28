Minsk: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Tuesday warned that Western countries are openly gearing up for a large-scale conflict in Europe.

During his speech at the 3rd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Lavrov blamed Western nations for undermining arms control agreements and continuing the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO’s) eastward expansion despite earlier promises to the contrary, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Lavrov said the conflict in Ukraine has destroyed the Euro-Atlantic security architecture, turning the European Union into an extension of NATO. He criticised proposals for a new European security system that deliberately exclude Russia and Belarus, citing France’s European Political Community as an example of exclusionary tactics.

Citing escalating militarisation, Lavrov mentioned France and Britain’s nuclear coordination, as well as the military pact between Germany and Britain that may include nuclear elements, rising defence expenditures, and large-scale military exercises preparing for eastern deployments. He also expressed concern over NATO’s increased activities in the Arctic, which he said threaten peaceful cooperation in the region.

The minister accused European NATO members of prolonging the Ukraine conflict by supplying arms and pressuring the United States against negotiated settlements. He expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump would remain committed to resolving the crisis based on principles from the Alaska summit.

Lavrov reiterated Russia’s call for an inclusive security framework designed to prevent dominance by any single power and promote genuine multipolarity.

Delegates from more than 40 countries and seven international organisations have gathered in Belarus for the two-day third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security that commenced Tuesday.

In a statement, Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “The conference aims to have a frank and inclusive discussion on the prospects for Eurasian security in the context of the existing world order crisis, chronic military and political contradictions between key global players and the almost complete lack of communication between them.”