Los Angeles: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds wearing his ‘Deadpool’ mask interrupted co-creator Rob McElhenney’s speech in a hilarious video.

The clip, which was posted January 7 by both the A.F.C. Wrexham owners, began with McElhenney saying, “Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honour.”

He continued, “There’s so many people to thank. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 16 years. So I’ve got a lot to say. I’d like to start by thanking…”

McElhenney didn’t get to finish his sentence as Deadpool came interrupting him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The star delivered his speech while wearing a tux and holding up what seemed to be a broken Emmy trophy.

“Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy so he sent me on his behalf,” he explained.

“First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b***hes,” he added, meaning “Wales forever” in Welsh.

Deadpool went on to say, “I’d also like to thank the Academy for this honour and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange Mr. Lively promises to not f**k up my next movie.”

Before concluding the speech, the MCU character made sure to give a pointed warning to the Academy, saying, “Lastly, the Oscars. You’re on notice motherf**kers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nod.”