Saarbrücken (Germany): The Indian men’s doubles pairing of Vaibhaav and Prakash Raj entered the second round of the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 after beating Malaysia’s Amri Ameer and Muhammad Idham Zainal Abi Syazmil here Wednesday.

Vaibhaav and Prakash notched up a thrilling 16-21 21-14 21-16 win over the Malaysian pair in 45 minutes.

The Indian duo will next face fourth seeds Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall of Scotland.

On the first day, India’s Kiran George defeated China’s Liu Hai Chao 21-17 21-13 to set up a clash with France’s Toma Junior Popov, while BM Rahul Bhardwaj beat Belgium’s Rowan Scheurkogel 21-15 21-9 in the opening round. He will face Germany’s Kai Schaefer.

Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath will begin their campaign later in the day after getting a bye in the opening round.