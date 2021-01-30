ADVANTAGE ORGANIC ITEMS

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30: The fifth day of Adivasi Mela (tribal fair) being organised at Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit-1 here saw an impressive footfall even as many were seen buying sabai grass products.

Apart from the eco-friendly products made of sabai grass, herbs, spices, tribal clothes and other items were also selling like hot cakes. Items like flower baskets, bags as well as sabai grass furniture were seen enticing the people from all walks of life.

Interacting with Orissa POST, Jalkhush Ma, a sabai grass artisan, said, ”Earlier, women of Moroda and Suliapada were facing financial problems, but after making sabai grass products and selling them in this tribal fair now they are in a much good position financially. Even various women self-help groups (SHGs) are making trays, mats, shopping bags, pen stands, file covers and earrings by using this grass which are pretty admirable. We sold half of our sabai products on the 5th day.”

Srujani Mohanty, a homemaker and resident of Unit-VIII, said, “These products are of very good quality and last long. Moreover, it’s organic and nowadays there is craze for organic products. Therefore, I have bought some items made of sabai grass for my sisters and family members.”

The absence of a food court and arrangement for entertainment programmes might have dulled the fair, but the organic products of the fair is definitely alluring all, said a visitor.

The fair, which has around 90 stalls, will conclude February 9. The aim of the fair is to introduce people from all over the world to the indigenous culture of the region, food, attire and myriad traditions of the tribes.