Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia film actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu were blessed with a baby boy Wednesday, bringing cheer to the film fraternity and fans across Odisha.

The star couple, who tied the knot in 2021, have welcomed their first child. News of the birth quickly spread, triggering a wave of congratulatory messages from colleagues in the Odia film industry and admirers on social media.

A few days ago, the couple had hinted at the happy development by sharing a special video with their fans, revealing their “sweet secret”. The video, shot against the backdrop of the Lingaraj Temple, had drawn wide attention and warm wishes.

Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu are among the most popular faces in Odia film, known for their notable performances as well as their involvement in social causes. The birth of their son marks a new chapter in their personal lives.