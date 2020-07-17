Bhubaneswar: In yet another noble act from Odia cine star Sabyasachi, a family received the body of a member 16 days after his death in Dubai.

Balaram Pradhan (36) had left Khujapalli village of Khalikote panchayat in Ganjam district for Dubai in search of work. He had been working there as a bonded labourer for one and a half years. The outbreak of coronavirus changed everything. The disease snatched the job away from him. He remained absorbed in thinking about his and his family’s future and finally breathed his last.

Back in Khujapalli village, his family members received the shocking news June 29. They had since been in worry thinking about how they could bring the body back.

Then Odia cine star Sabyasachi came to the rescue of the family. After coming to know about the ordeal that the family had been going through, he went out of his way and brought the body back and handed it over to the family members in just three days. Otherwise, it would have taken nearly 30 days.

“Getting a body to an international airport is not an easy task. What I first did was contact the consulate general of India over there. Then with the help of the local police, the body was recovered. Before bringing it to the airport, a coronavirus test and then post mortem were performed. To bring the body back to Odisha was a challenge for me,” said Sabyasachi.

After seeking help from the DIG, intelligence department, Anup Sahu, he sought help from custom inspector Malyavik Ghosh, Airport police station IIC Umakant Pradhan and Air India senior manager Jitendra Das.

Sabyasachi also made a solemn promise to bear the education cost of Balaram’s two sons.

Family members thanked the Odia film star fow making it possible for them to pay their last respects to the deceased.

