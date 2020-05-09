Mumbai: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has provided financial aid to 4000 underprivileged people, including children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tendulkar has made the donation of an unspecified amount to Hi5 Youth Foundation, a non-profit organisation based out of Mumbai.

“Thanks Sachin Tendulkar for proving once again that sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our COVID-19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!” tweeted the organisation while expressing gratitude to Tendulkar.

The 47-year-old also replied to the organisation and said: “Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners.”

In April, the former Indian batsman had pledged to help around 5,000 people for a month in Shivaji Nagar and Govandi area of Mumbai through an NGO named Apnalaya.

Before that, he had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19.

The Master Blaster has been urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government and stay indoors during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 1900 lives in the country thus far.

IANS