New Delhi: Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has settled his lawsuit with Spartan Sports International. Sachin Tendulkar had earlier accused the Australian bat manufacturer of failing to pay him $2 million (approximately Rs 15 crore) in royalties.

The 47-year-old Tendulkar had filed a civil lawsuit filed last year against Spartan. He said they had agreed to pay him at least $1 million a year. The amount paid would be for using Tendulkar’s image, logo and promotional services. However, the company failed to make a single payment owed since 2016.

“Spartan sincerely apologises to Mr Tendulkar for its failure to honour his sponsorship agreement. The company is grateful for Mr Tendulkar’s patience in resolving this dispute,” Spartan’s director Les Galbraith said in a joint statement issued Thursday.

Spartan said the batting great has had no association with them since September 2018. The company said it had also cancelled the trademark it had registered featuring Tendulkar’s silhouette playing a cricket stroke.

Tendulkar quit international cricket in 2013, having amassed a record 34,000-plus runs including an unprecedented 100 international centuries.

Currently Tendulkar is in Mumbai, doing his but for the distressed people suffering due to lockdown. However, as is his nature, he has kept quiet about the 5,000 people he recently provided with food.

Agencies