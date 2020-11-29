Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police Sunday sealed the stretch of Sachivalaya Marg (also known as Lok Seva marg) between Jayadev Bhawan and Rabindra Mandap after three suicide attempts were made here in a week’s time.

To make their voice heard amid the ongoing winter session of Assembly, parents of minor girl Pari were the first ones to attempt self-immolation in front of the Assembly. They November 24 attempted to end their lives by setting themselves on fire as justice for their daughter had still eluded them.

The opposition parties including Congress and BJP stalled the proceedings of the House for several days over the issue. Meanwhile, an SIT probe has been ordered in the Pari death case.

In second such incident, three farmers from Athagarh block of Cuttack district attempted to commit suicide here November 27.

In the third similar attempt that was reported November 28, a woman and her son from Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district attempted self-immolation because justice for her other son, who was allegedly murdered a year ago, is yet to be done.

PNN