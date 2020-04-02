Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has experimented with acting on different platforms. Now the quarantine time has brought out the writer in him.

Due to the unexpected break from work owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the actor has now been at his home over the past one week.

“Actors are often closely associated with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting in. As artistes, we communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell through his body language, his ability to emote on screen,” said Pankaj.

“Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me. I am writing to fulfil my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure what I want to do with it,” he added.

On the acting front, he has films like “Ludo” and “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” in his kitty.

