Mumbai: Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is known for her role in Sacred Games, has recently donated clothes to underprivileged children here.

“Since I grew up in very humble conditions and didn’t always have the privilege to buy everything I wanted or wear fancy clothes, I made it a habit to donate my clothes when I started making more money.

“I’ve been donating my clothes since many years now and especially since I grew up in Germany, Christmas is big for me and many people don’t have a family to spend it together and give each other gifts… so maybe I can make a few of those happy,” she said.

Elnaaz also urged others to do the same.

“The easiest way for those who don’t have enough to donate cash is this – clothes that they don’t wear anymore, instead of it lying in the closet or even instead of throwing it away, it can help cloth someone in need.

“Even food, it is so cheap to make an extra meal and give it to the ones who have no food. I always pack whatever is left in a restaurant because there is always someone who has not had dinner or is hungry…. small steps make a better world,” she added.