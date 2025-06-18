Bolangir: Nestled in the verdant foothills of the Gandhamardan range, a region renowned for its natural beauty and unique biodiversity, lie the spiritually significant twin pilgrimage sites of Harishankar and Nrusinghanath. While Nrusinghanath adorns the northern slope of the hills in Bargarh district, Harishankar rests on the serene southern edge in Bolangir district. Both are revered tirthas (pilgrimage spots), steeped in mythological heritage and ecological wonder.

Amid the rocky terrain, lush forests, and echoing valleys of Gandhamardan flow more than 30 perennial waterfalls flow, the most famous of which is ‘Papanasini’ — a sacred cascade near the Harishankar temple believed to possess the divine power to absolve sins. The name itself means ‘the destroyer of sins’.

Every day, scores of pilgrims gather there, hoping to wash away their known and unknown sins in the crystal-clear waters of Papanasini. Many from Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh consider this waterfall no less sacred than the Ganga river. Rituals like asthi visarjan (immersion of ashes), balpaka (tonsure ceremony of children), and various shuddhi karmas (purification rites) are routinely performed on its banks.

Locals believe that Papanasini’s flowing waters hold a life force, an ethereal energy capable of purifying the soul. It is also said to offer liberation from serious transgressions, including the sin of cow slaughter (gohatya), through special prayers and offerings. Similarly revered is the waterfall near Nrusinghanath, which devotees consider to be a sin-cleansing stream.

Adding to the sanctity of Gandhamardan is its reputation as a natural pharmacy. According to botanists and Ayurvedic experts, the hill range hosts over 1,000 rare medicinal herbs and plant species whose essence is believed to enrich the streams. This lends therapeutic properties to the water, which many claim can cure skin diseases and other ailments.

For the countless devotees who throng these hills, the continuous streams of Papanasini and Papaharini are more than just natural wonders — they are a spiritual lifeline, flowing with ancient faith and unwavering devotion.

PNN