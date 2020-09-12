In the year 2020, there have been many sad news from the cinema world. This year many popular stars have said goodbye to the world. Amid this sorrow another sad news has emerged from the same industry.

Aditya Paudwal, son of playback singer Anuradha Paudwal passes away. Aditya breathed his last at the age of 35.

Singer Anuradha’s son Aditya had been battling kidney disease for a long time. Aditya was hospitalised and was undergoing treatment. Saturday morning, Aditya breathed his last and said goodbye to this world. A family of sorrows has broken down on Aditya’s sudden goodbye to the world.

Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news on Facebook. He wrote, “Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother … miss you (sic).”

He was survived by his parents – Anuradha and Arun Paudwal, and a sister named Kavita Paudwal.

Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer.

Worth mentioning, Anuradha is one of the popular playback singers in the industry. She has sung across various film industries and worked for both films and independent music albums. She is the recipient of the Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award conferred by the government of India, and a National Award apart from many Bollywood and popular film and music awards.a