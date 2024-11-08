Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: Intensifying his attack on the BJP government in Odisha, BJD president and former CM Naveen Patnaik Friday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two women who lost their lives after consuming mango kernel.

He called it “too sad” to witness such tragedies in a state that had topped the list for successfully implementing the food security scheme just two years ago.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, “It is very sad that two tribal women of Kandhamal lost their lives after eating mango kernel.”

He went on to highlight that two years ago, Odisha was recognised as the top state for the successful implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Patnaik recalled that during his tenure, the state had become a model for food security, ensuring that all citizens had access to food, including the implementation of the State Food Security Scheme for those in need.

“It is very sad and unfortunate to reach such a position today after being honoured by the central government as the No. 1 state,” Patnaik said.

Noting that such kind of deaths took place in the state two decades ago, Patnaik alleged that the people of Mandipanka in Kandhamal district were forced to eat mango kernel gruel as they were allegedly not provided with food grains under the public distribution system. “It is even sadder,” he said.

Patnaik was joined by former food supplies and consumer welfare minister Atanu S Nayak who lashed out at Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra over his remarks on the issue. “The approach of the government is unfortunate,” he said.

Nayak said that in the 2022 State Ranking Index for NFSA, Odisha was ranked No. 1 state in the country by the central government. “The World Food Programme, a UN agency, had also praised the efforts of Naveen Patnaik for Odisha’s impressive performance in ensuring food security,” he said.

The BJD leader urged Patra to ensure food delivery to the needy people instead of issuing statements which are “unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, at least three out of six women of the tribal dominated Mandipanaka village in Kandhamal district, who were undergoing treatment after consuming the mango kernel, were discharged from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Thursday evening.

“Three of four women have been fully recovered and discharged. Another one who is undergoing treatment in the medical college and hospital is kept under observation. Once the liver parameter report comes back to normal, she will be discharged,” said Suchitra Dash, superintendent of medical college and hospital.

She said six women of the village were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition on November 2. Two of them with liver ailments were referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

