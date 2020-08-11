Nayagarh: A saint named Ramsingh Bhagat from Rajasthan who is on Dandvat Yatra these days to visit Lord Jagannath temple Puri with a desire to worship the Lord for welfare of the world and establishment of harmony in India, reached Nayagarh town.

“I will reach Lord Jagannath temple Puri maximum within 15 to 20 days and have darshan of the deities. I will also pray the Lord to save people from deadly coronavirus”, Bhagat expressed.

Bhagat usually throws a stone on road ahead and then puts down a bed thereon. In turn, he pays Dandvat and again repeats the same gesture. It is known that, he belongs to Karkapur of Tehera area in Karauli district of Rajasthan. He started his journey for Lord Jagannath temple Puri in 2019 November 3.

Worthy to note, Bhagat had earlier done Dandvat Yatra to Lord Badrinath of Uttarakhand in 2016, for welfare of people and world peace. He had reached there after over six month’s journey.

Notably, despite restrictions on darshan presently in effect, Bhagat is hopeful that he will have a glance of the Lord. He has already travelled over 2,500km for Puri. Travel to Badrinath inspired him for Lord Jagannath temple Puri, the saint asserted.

PNN