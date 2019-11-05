Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan who was in the news for the films like Style (2001) and Excuse Me (2003) with Sharman Joshi in the lead. Then Sharman’s journey took off but Sahil was left behind. Born 5 November 1976, Sahil is celebrating his 43rd birthday today.

Sahil did well in Hindi films, but later joined the list of anonymous actors. Significantly, after Style, Sahil Khan did many films like Ramaa: The Savior (2010), Double Cross (2005) and Alladin (2009). Due to weak storyline, these films could not survive at the box-office. Following these flops, he stopped working.

Due to lack of work, Sahil opened a gym which garnered him profits. Then, he started opening different branches of the same gym. Sahil is very active on social media and enjoys a huge fan base.

He married Negar Khan 21 September 2004. They divorced in July 2005.

Sahil Khan had an alleged affair with Ayesha Shroff in 2009 when the two started a production company together. The alleged relationship of the two and their business partnership took an ugly shape later in 2014 when she filed a legal case against him.

In return, the actor’s lawyer submitted some intimate photos to the court, which had both Sahil and Ayesha in a compromising situation implying there was much more than just professional commitment between the two.

Sahil Khan said in his video that he is being chased by the media for interviews but that he doesn’t know what has happened. “I have moved on. It’s been four years and I think I have forgotten it… no, haven’t forgotten it but have forgiven her. I don’t know what she wanted to do with it or what her plan was. When police will ask me, I’ll come to know,” he said.

He also said, “Karma is a b***h, what goes around comes around. I had already forgotten but I assume Karma wanted something else.”