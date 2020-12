Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s remarks over presenting a ‘humane’ side to the mythological character ‘Raavan’ in the upcoming film Adipurush created a stir on social media. However, Saif Ali Khan issued Sunday an apology for his comments. He said it was never his intention to hurt people’s sentiments.

Backed by T-Series, Adipurish is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The film features Baahubali star Prabhas as ‘Lord Ram’ and Saif as the antagonist ‘Lankesh’. The film will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame.

“I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement,” Saif, 50, said in a statement.

The Sacred Games star further said the film will be a celebration of ‘the victory of good over evil’.

“Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil. The entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,” added the actor.

In a recent interview to a newspaper, Saif said their version of ‘Raavan’, the demon king, in Adipurush will be ‘humane’. “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient. We will justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram. The war was revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose,” Saif had said in the interview.

To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, Adipurush will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other languages.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021. It is slated to be released August 11, 2022.