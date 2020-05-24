Mumbai: Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor had an “insane lunch” – mutton biryani, prepared by actor and best chef Saif Ali Khan. Karisma took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of the biryani made by Saif on the occasion of Eid.

On the image, Karisma wrote: “Chef Saifu bestt mutton biryani ever!! Insane lunch.”

The picture also had “Eid Mubarak” and “Yum” stickers.

Kareena re-posted Karisma’s image on her Instagram Stories.

The B-Town siblings on Saturday shared a picture of their sons, giving a glimpse of what the star kids are upto amid lockdown.

In the snap, we see Kareena’s son Taimur watching his cousin Kiaan (Karisma’s son) as the latter hones his Taekwondo moves over video call.

Re-sharing Karisma’s post, Kareena wrote: “Loves of my life …#MyBoysInLockdown.”

A few days ago, Kareena shared an image where her husband Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding a large piece of white cloth that has palm prints of the duo as well as Taimur’s.