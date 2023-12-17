Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan and his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan Sunday were spotted at the airport, along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir as the Pataudi family were heading out for a Christmas vacation.

The video shows Kareena in a white formal shirt, paired with blue flared denims, a red half-sleeved jacket and brown boots. She completed the look with black sunglasses, her hair tied in a ponytail and earrings. The ‘Refugee’ actress was seen holding a big black handbag.

Saif wore a grey half-sleeved tee shirt, blue denims, a green half-sleeved puffer jacket and a red cap.

We can see in the video that little Jeh was holding the hand of his elder brother Taimur, while they entered the airport.

Saif is seen saying to the paparazzi: “Thank You and Happy Christmas”.

Recently, Taimur was seen performing at the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

On the work front, Kareena next has ‘The Crew’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline. Saif has ‘Devara’ in his kitty.

