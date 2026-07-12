Rourkela: The board of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has approved the transfer of Rourkela Airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the handover of additional land required to upgrade the facility to a 4C-category airport, marking a major step toward expanding air connectivity in western Odisha.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundaragada MP Jual Oram announced the decision in a post on X, saying the SAIL chairman, board of directors and management had cleared the transfer of the airport to AAI along with the land needed for its expansion. Oram thanked the SAIL leadership for what he described as a historic decision.

He said the airport’s expansion would significantly improve connectivity, attract investment, boost industry and tourism, strengthen healthcare access and generate employment opportunities.

He added that the project would accelerate the social and economic development of Rourkela and surrounding areas. With the SAIL board’s approval, expectations have risen that the project will move forward, potentially positioning Raurke la as a key regional aviation hub in eastern India.