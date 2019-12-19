Hyderabad: Saina Nehwal treated actress Parineeti Chopra with her mother’s special ‘aloo parathas’ when the latter visited the ace badminton star’s home here.

In a string of photographs, Parineet and Saina are seen gorging on delicious paranthas.

“After meeting her (Saina), I’m nervous about how she will assess everything. I hope the effort that I am making to play her role makes her happy,” Parineeti said after meeting Saina.

Parineeti also said that it’s a blessing that Saina’s and her physical attributes match more or less.

“There’s so much that goes into playing someone who is so revered for her skills and achievements in a sport. It’s a blessing that our physical attributes match. Now, we will start shooting the historic matches. The real struggle will begin then, but I’ve never been more motivated in my life,” the actress stated.

Saina on the other hand complimented Parineeti for the effort she is taking to do the biopic on the shuttler in a fitting manner.

“From what I gathered during our discussion is that she is not leaving any stone unturned to portray the role perfectly,” Saina said.

Saina is being produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by ‘Front Foot Pictures’ and ‘AGCPL’. The film is being directed by Amole Gupte.

Agencies