Mumbai: Actress Sakshi Tanwar, who is leaving no stone unturned to promote her series ‘Mai’, has joined the cast of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’.

In the latest promo of the show, Sheel (Sakshi Tanwar) is seen helping Priya (Disha Parmar) to get out of a challenging situation in her life.

Having shot the episode recently, Sakshi spoke about her experience of working with the cast of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’.

She said: “Shooting on the set of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ felt like homecoming to me. First, the audience will witness a crossover from the OTT to television. It’s interesting and engaging the way this episode has been scripted.”

While Ram (Nakuul Mehta) is struggling to find the truth behind his father’s death, Sakshi’s character in ‘Mai’, Sheel, comes all the way from Lucknow to Mumbai seeking help in attaining justice for her late daughter whose death is made to look like an accident. While Ram and Sheel are convinced their respective family members have fallen prey to a planned murder, both are adamant to unearth the truth.

“My character, Sheel has been roped in to help solve the piece of a puzzle that Ram and Priya are struggling with. I felt a perfect synergy between the two narratives and I am hoping the audience enjoys this cameo,” added Sakshi.

Disha Parmar, who is seen as Priya shared further about Sakshi’s entryy in the show.

“To see her enter the set as Sakshi and transform into ‘Sheel’ was a visual delight for me. The ease with which she performs and brings the character alive is a treat to watch. To collaborate on an episode and seamlessly integrate our respective characters to overcome a challenging yet thrilling situation was quite an experience,” she concluded.

‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2′ airs on Sony Entertainment Television