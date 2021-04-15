Rayagada: Forest department officials Thursday seized 198 sal logs from a vehicle near Kendumara village under Ambadola police limits in Rayagada district.

The officials estimated the value of the seized logs to be around Rs 2.5 lakh. The vehicle carrying the logs was also seized.

Acting on a tip-off about logs worth lakhs being smuggled through Muniguda, the officials intercepted a vehicle near Kendumara village. Upon searching it, they found sal logs were loaded in it. They seized the logs along with the vehicle.

However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape.

An official informed that the logs were being smuggled illegally in the vehicle and were on their way from Belghar in Kandhamal district towards Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

Registering a case, the Forest department has launched a manhunt to nab the escaped driver, it was learnt.

PNN