Sambalpur: Farmers in Sambalpur district are showing interest in cultivating vegetables and other cash crops while the paddy yield is not as profitable as before. A few years ago in Sanatanpali of Jujumura block, farmers were earning handsomely by cultivating flowers. Seeing this, the farmers of surrounding areas showed interest in floriculture. Many farmers have grown flowers this year in Thakurmal, Baham, Kabrapali, Paikamal, Ghenupali, Jayantpur as well as Sanatanpali. In particular, marigold cultivation has doubled over the past years. However, the farmers have expressed concern about flower sales and market.

Nirakar Pradhan, who started flower cultivation in Sanatanpali, says, “This year, marigold has been cultivated on about 10 acres of land in the village.” In the past years, at this time, marigold flowers were being sold at `50 per kg in the market. This year, however, due to more production, the shopkeepers are paying 30 rupees per kg.

He said with frustration that he had to face a lot of trouble while getting back outstanding amounts from the flower retailers. Flower growers of other villages have also complained about the same. While Sambalpur market is the only option for selling flowers, owing to increased supply, the shopkeepers are exploiting the farmers and buying at lower prices.

However, even after 10 years of the government’s announcement, the construction of a state-of-the-art market terminal at Nildunguri could not go ahead. Apart from this, ways to export flowers to other states and abroad could also be opened, said the local flower growers.

On the other hand, Manbodh Barik, director of the Sabuja Sanatanpali Farmers Producer Company Limited which consists of more than a thousand farmers in Sanatanpali, said that the district administration was advised to build a ‘model mandi’ in the village. But that has not happened yet, which is why the growers are forced to go to distant Sambalpur to sell flowers.

Due to this, they have to face many hurdles and resort to distressed sales. Finding no other way, the farmers are selling flowers on behalf of the Farmers Producer Company. There are about 70 flower growers in the area with daily production of over 1,000 kg marigolds. But it is not enough to send flowers out in one vehicle. If more flowers are produced, arrangements can be made for export to other states and big cities. This is why a ‘model market’ is necessary, the farmers said.

Horticulture department official Sushree Mousumi said, “After increasing the production of chilli in the district, arrangements are being made to sell it with the help of ORMAS. While marigold production is increasing in the district, farmers are selling the flowers on their own initiative. If the farmers inform us about the problems in flower sale, we will discuss with the ORMAS and the district administration and try to make arrangements.”

