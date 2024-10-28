New Delhi: Salima Tete was named captain of the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team announced on Monday for the Asian Champions Trophy scheduled to be held from November 11 to 20 at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Navneet Kaur will serve as Tete’s deputy. India enters the competition with high expectations, having clinched the title at last year’s edition in Ranchi.

The team will face stiff competition from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, in the battle for continental supremacy.

India will open their campaign against Malaysia November 11.

Speaking on the team selection and their preparation for the tournament, dynamic mid-fielder Tete said: “It’s an incredible feeling to lead the team into another major tournament, especially as defending champions.

“We have trained rigorously and have a strong unit with both experienced players and young talent. Our goal is to defend our title and play with the same passion and determination we showed last year.”

The goalkeeping duties will be shared between the experienced Savita and rising talent Bichu Devi Kharibam.

The defence will be anchored by a solid line-up, featuring Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

In the mid-field, captain Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, all known for their dynamic play.

The forward line-up boasts firepower with Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, and Beauty Dungdung leading the charge.

Notably, Sushila and Beauty Dungdung make their return to the team after successfully completing their rehabilitation.

“We are confident in our preparation and the chemistry we’ve built within the team. Playing in front of our home crowd is a huge boost, and we are ready to face tough competition from the best teams in Asia,” vice-captain Navneet said.

“Working alongside Salima has been great, and we are determined to make this tournament a memorable one,” she added.

India:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung.