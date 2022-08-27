Mumbai: As he completes 34 years in Indian cinema, Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan announced Friday that the title of his movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been re-christened to ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Salman made his acting debut on August 26, 1988 with ‘Biwi Ho Toh Aisi’. While it was a brief role for Salman, he hooged the limelight with the 1989 superhit ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’.

In the last over three decades, the superstar has played many iconic characters such as Prem, Sameer, Radhe and Chulbul Pandey, to name a few.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is now titled ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’, stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Pooja Hegde. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, ‘Veeram’.

The fans of Salman celebrated by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on Friday, as the superstar acknowledged the gesture by putting out a special post on all his social media platforms.

“34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now… My Life’s journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it,” read a post by Salman, with a new video attached about his upcoming film.

Salman disclosed the film’s title towards the end of the video in his own unique style, stating “‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’.”

The video uploaded by the superstar begins with a text filled with gratitude, where he is thankful to his fans for the constant love and support he gets from them.

Once the text fades away, and the actor unveils a very new and unique look of himself, and finally comes the announcement of the title.

We can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder cut long hair. As his look fades out, the title of Salman Khan’s upcoming film is revealed: ‘Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan’.

