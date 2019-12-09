Hindi film superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif enthralled the crowd at the grand opening ceremony of the Bangladesh Premier League, Sunday.

The B-town duo grooved to some dance numbers and also shared pictures with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Salman took to his social media handles to share photos of him sharing the frame with Katrina and the honourable PM.

Salman looked his dapper self in a blue t-shirt and a black jacket while Katrina appeared drop dead gorgeous in an all-black ensamble. Sheikh Hasina meanwhile looked elegant as ever in a blue and white saree.

“Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif,” Salman captioned his post.

On the work front, fans are eagerly waiting for Salman’s next, ‘Dabangg 3’. The film stars Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, debutante actress Saiee Manjrekar and South superstar Kichcha Sudeep in lead roles. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is slated to hit the theatres December 20, 2020.

Salman will be reuniting with Prabhudheva for his next, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film will feature stars like Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Katrina, meanwhile, will next be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, ‘Sooryavanshi’. The film will also feature Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao.

PNN